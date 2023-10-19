Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,718 shares of company stock worth $136,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reading International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

