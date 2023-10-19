Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.