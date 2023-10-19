Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.46.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
