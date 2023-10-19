Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $180.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repligen traded as low as $145.05 and last traded at $145.98. Approximately 40,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 556,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.16.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,912,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.