Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $287.45 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $219.43 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.31. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

