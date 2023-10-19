Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 12,320 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,383 shares of company stock worth $5,516,604 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.