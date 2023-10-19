Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

