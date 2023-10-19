Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.