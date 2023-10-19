Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

