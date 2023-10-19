Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $37,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

