Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.88 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.05.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

