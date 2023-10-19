Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.02 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $549.30 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.29 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $566.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.