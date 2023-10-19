Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.14 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.