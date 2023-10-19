Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $29.34 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

