Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $33.55 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $33,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

