Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

