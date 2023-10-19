Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

