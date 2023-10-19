Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Regal Rexnord worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RRX opened at $125.62 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

