Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 127,475 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,475 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

