Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,685 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

