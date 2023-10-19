Reviewing Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) & Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Safehold -14.88% 0.35% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Safehold 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Presidio Property Trust and Safehold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Safehold has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 82.76%. Given Safehold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Safehold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.54 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Safehold $309.06 million 3.27 $421.29 million ($4.96) -3.18

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Safehold pays out -14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Safehold beats Presidio Property Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $23.3 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The SPAC has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited (Conduit). A full description of the terms of the proposed business combination, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of multiple conditions, including approval of the business combination by the SPAC's shareholders, is provided in the registration statement on Form S-4 that the SPAC has filed with the SEC.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

