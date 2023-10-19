Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.88 million. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

