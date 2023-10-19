Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $36,101.13 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,483.40 or 0.99985716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00138722 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34,655.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.