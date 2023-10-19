ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.5%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 4,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 5.74% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

