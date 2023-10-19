Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

