Sangoma Technologies (SAMOF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) is one of 132 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sangoma Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies N/A N/A 96.76 Sangoma Technologies Competitors $511.76 million -$27.98 million 300.60

Analyst Ratings

Sangoma Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors 199 556 1172 1 2.51

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 53.32%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors -45.06% -66.30% -8.98%

Summary

Sangoma Technologies rivals beat Sangoma Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. Its product portfolio contains turn-key commercial communications solutions and hardware and software components that enable IP communications systems for telecommunications and data communications applications. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

