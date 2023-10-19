Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Decreases By 5.6%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

American Well Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,744. American Well has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Analysts expect that American Well will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,483.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,529. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,483.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,529. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,247.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,276,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,047 shares of company stock valued at $357,775. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 22,209,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after buying an additional 2,750,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 1,319,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 112,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

