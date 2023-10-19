Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Grows By 7.5%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America raised their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

CAE stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

