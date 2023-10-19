Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Grows By 7.2%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

DaVita stock opened at $78.72 on Thursday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DaVita by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in DaVita by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DaVita by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

