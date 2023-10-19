Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Grows By 7.1%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $500,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $5,745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

