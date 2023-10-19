Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 7.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

