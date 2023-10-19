Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases By 8.0%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.