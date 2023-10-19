Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Grows By 7.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

ASAI stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

