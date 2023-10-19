Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 0.3%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.78 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.61 ($0.14). Approximately 469,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,514,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.58 ($0.14).

Siemens Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.82.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

