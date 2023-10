SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

