Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,957,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,979,000 after acquiring an additional 401,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.