Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.52 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.