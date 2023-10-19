Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

WDC stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

