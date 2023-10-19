Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,016 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.24.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

