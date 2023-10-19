Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 211 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.