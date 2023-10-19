Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,353 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 21.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.