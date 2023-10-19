Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.68 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

