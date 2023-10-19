SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $74,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

GLD stock opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

