Spinnaker Trust Acquires 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

