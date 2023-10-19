Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

