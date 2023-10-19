Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.