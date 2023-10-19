Spinnaker Trust Has $183,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

FPE stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

