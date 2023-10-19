Spinnaker Trust Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

