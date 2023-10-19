Spinnaker Trust Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $234.74 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

