Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 2,059 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

